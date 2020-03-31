PHOTOS: Many streets deserted in Kenya amid covid-19 fears

Many streets and public spaces in Kenya are deserted following the government’s directive discouraging social events in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus (covid-19). With heightened calls for self-distancing and self-isolation, many Kenyans have opted to stay at home. However, concerns have been raised regarding the welfare of poor, casual workers who earn wages on a daily basis.

A 7 pm-5 am curfew imposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta has also curtailed movement during the night, leaving stray dogs and police officers to run the streets.

- Advertisement -

After all bars and places of worship were ordered closed, many pubs have opted to sell drinks on a takeaway basis as many worship services are being live-streamed.

Uhuru Park Nairobi, Pirates Beach Mombasa and other public recreational facilities are deserted, as Kenya reaches a vital stage in battling the deadly virus. According to experts, coronavirus cases could rise to 1,000 in 10 days if drastic measures are not adopted to curb community infections. Cases could hit 1,000 by April 9, rising to 5,000 by mid-April and 10,000 by the end of April.

Deserted Jomo Kenyatta Public Beach, Mombasa which is usually filled to capacity on weekends after being locked down on March 29, 2020. Photo: Gideon Maundu/Standard.

A section of Kenyatta Avenue on 29 March 2020. Photo: Edward Kiplimo/Standard.

Uhuru Park on 29 March 2020. Photo: Edward Kiplimo/Standard.

Uhuru Park on 29 March 2020. Photo: Edward Kiplimo/Standard.

Deserted Banda Street in Nairobi on March 29, 2020. Photo: David Njaaga/Standard.

Empty Koinange Street in Nairobi on March 29, 2020. Photo: David Njaaga/Standard.

Deserted Mombasa streets on 29 March 2020. Photo: Omondi Onyango/Standard.

Deserted Milimani Law Courts. Photo: George Njunge/ Standard.

Empty footbridges along Thika Road on 29 March, 2020. Photo: David Gichuru/Standard.

Apostle John William Kimani of Kingdom Seekers Fellowship Nakuru preaching to an empty church on March 29, 2020.The service was live streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Photo: Kipsang Joseph/Standard.

The Mary mother of Jesus statue at the empty Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Eldoret town. Photo: Kevin Tunoi/ Standard. By William Osoro Source-sde.co.ke

PHOTOS: Many streets deserted in Kenya amid covid-19 fears