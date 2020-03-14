PHOTOS: Ruto use free time to drive around after cancelling Tours

PHOTOS: Ruto use free time to drive around after cancelling Tours,

Deputy President William Ruto cancelled his engagements that he had scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2020 leaving him with a lot time to spare.

- Advertisement -

He had planned to visit West Pokot and Trans Nzoia counties for development tours.

He opted to use his free time to take a drive accompanied by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro who has been a very staunch supporter.

Photos shared by the MP showed the DP taking charge of the 4×4 Toyota as could be seen from the plush interior and the three interconnecting rings on the steering wheel.

While Nyoro was seen wearing a seatbelt in some photos, the deputy president didn’t seem to take into consideration his safety as a driver.

They were also joined by another passenger who sat in the back, also without his seatbelt strapped on.

The Kiharu MP poked fun at Ruto, claiming that he wasn’t used to driving himself since he had people to do that for him.

“After suspending today’s event’s in response to the government directive, tuko tu ma- rounds. Lakini nahurumia Dere wa leo. Hajui hii maisha,” the legislator captioned on Facebook.

Judging from President Uhuru Kenyatta, both sometimes like to step out of their VIP bubble to enjoy experiences that have now become rare to them.

One of the things they have to give up upon ascending to power is the control over their own security.

In a 2013 interview conducted by Citizen TV, the witty deputy president narrated how he attempted to leave his home without security detail, but ended up being locked inside the compound.

“I used to enjoy driving myself around that’s no longer possible. One afternoon I was at home and I decided to drive to the office and do something, so I got into the car and I drove to the gate.

“When I got there, I thought the askari did not see me, so I opened the window and told him, please open the gate,” he narrated.

Unknown to the freshly sworn-in DP, the security officer was aware of his presence, but unwilling to let him out of the compound without his authorized security detail, as per official protocol.

“He told me he was sorry but he could not open the gate and I asked him why. He said that it’s not right, ‘let me call the security detail’,” Ruto stated as he laughed about it.

The second in command noted that there were many things he enjoyed doing before he became the DP, that he could not do anymore.

By DENIS MWANGI

Source-kenyans.co.ke

PHOTOS: Ruto use free time to drive around after cancelling Tours