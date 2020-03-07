7 Kenyan Patients Quarantined At Mbagathi Coronavirus Facility

Seven people believed to have been in contact with the confirmed coronavirus patient were on Friday, March 13, quarantined at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi.

According to Citizen Digital, the seven are believed to have been from Simba Drive, Ole Kasasi Estate in Ong’ata Rongai.

This is the same place the 27-year-old who was reported to have contracted the disease lives.

Health officials went to the area to conduct tests on people who are believed to have interacted with the patient.

At the same time, the officials fumigated homes in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County, near her home area.

The first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Kenya by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in a press conference on Friday, March 13.

“This is a message from the emergency committee created by President Uhuru Kenyatta to deal with coronavirus issue. When I spoke at the Senate during my vetting, I said that as far as Corona is concerned, it is not a question of if but when it reached Kenya.

“I want to inform you that the Ministry of Health has confirmed the first case in Kenya. It was confirmed last night, Thursday, March 12,” Kagwe proclaimed.

Additionally, the CS stated that she is a Kenyan citizen who travelled back to Nairobi, returning from the US via London, UK on March 5, 2020.

“We really want to thank this lady because the moment she felt slightly unwell, she took herself to hospital.

“She also gave a list of all the people she was in contact with since arriving, as well as their contacts, We have a response team that is tracking down all those people including all the passengers who were in her flight,” Kagwe added.

By STEPHANIE WANGARI

Source-kenyans.co.ke

