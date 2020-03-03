SHAME VIDEO: Kenyans Harass Chinese Nationals Over Coronavirus

0 146
NEWSVIDEO NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger

SHAME VIDEO: Kenyans Harass Chinese Nationals Over Coronavirus

SHAME VIDEO: Kenyans Harass Chinese Nationals Over CoronavirusA section of Kenyans have been angered by a viral video showing Kenyans harassing Chinese nationals over the coronavirus outbreak.

- Advertisement -

The video allegedly shot in Kibra shows a section of rowdy youths calling the Chinese nationals “coronavirus”, while another is seen defending the foreigners.

The Chinese man and woman seemingly defend themselves by recording the whole incidence, and at one point a Kenyan with a reflector jacket, most probably a bodaboda operator, is seen threatening to beat up the man who is recording the ordeal with his phone.

The Chinese ,man is heard in video shooting to the crowd “We are not Corona, we are not Corona”.

Here are some reactions:-

Deadly Nightshade@k4mochi
 · 

Please Kenyans stop doing this to Chinese people😭

Maureen Simba@TheMaureenSimba

This is so bad. This is not who we are as a country,and by the way,China is not our biggest threat right now in terms of corona,Italy,Iran and S. Korea are the countries to watch out for. But that doesn’t mean we treat them badly

16

Twitter Ads info and privacy

African Protocol@africaproto
 · 

Kenyans 🇰🇪 on Chinese visitors 🇨🇳

The Chinese have been openly harassing Kenyans in their own soil for far too long. Is this a turning point?

Embedded video

Ahmed.@AhmedMfalme

This is not good. You can’t repay hate with hate!
Chinese people deserve some respect

5

Twitter Ads info and privacy

DENIS AUNGA🇰🇪💙.@denis_aunga

I condemn this with all my energy. This is discrimination and lack of respect to the Chinese. They are humans and they need our love during this tough time. I just feel like this guys should be arrested.

Embedded video

12

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Deadly Nightshade@k4mochi

Please Kenyans stop doing this to Chinese people😭

Embedded video

365

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Lazooj Virals@Lazooj

Dear Kenyans,
Not Every Chinese you see on the streets has . It is wrong to Mistreat them. Just stop It.

Embedded video

41

Twitter Ads info and privacy

So far, more than 89,000 cases of the infection have been reported globally, most of them in mainland China.

Deaths have also been confirmed in Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, France, Taiwan, South Korea, Italy and Iran.

The virus has spread to many countries in the Asia-Pacific region as well as in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa.

However, in Africa the cases have been minimal, with a majority of those confirmed to have the deadly virus being foreigners.

By Francis Muli

 

SHAME VIDEO: Kenyans Harass Chinese Nationals Over Coronavirus
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

google_ad_client: "ca-pub-2079790220574376", enable_page_level_ads: true });
%d bloggers like this: