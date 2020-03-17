VIDEO: Alfred Mutua’s Hilarious message on coronavirus to the rich

VideoNEWSVIDEO NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
1 23

VIDEO: Alfred Mutua’s Hilarious message on Coronavirus to the Rich

VIDEO: Alfred Mutua's Hilarious message on Coronavirus to the RichDr. Alfred Mutua says that Coronavirus is good because it is teaching us good manners. Before, when one gets sick they were flying to India,London and other western countries for treatment. Now India is closed and you cannot go to any country for treatment. Coronavirus says the rich and the poor have to stay at home.  It is a good lesson for the rich to think of developing their country now that they realize how important it is. We need to fix our health facilities, If we die,we all die together.

- Advertisement -

Barabara nyingi jijini Nairobi zimeanza kuwa mahame

Video by Kenya CitizenTV

 

VIDEO: Alfred Mutua’s Hilarious message on coronavirus to the rich

More Related Stories
NEWS

President Uhuru declares Saturday a National Day of Prayer

NEWS

Corona Virus: The End of Time or The Tower of Babel?

NEWS

Kenya to receive Ksh6 Billion funding to address Coronavirus

NEWS

VIDEO: Kenyans react to new Jimmy Gait ‘Corona’…

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

1 Comment
  1. VIDEO: Alfred Mutua’s Hilarious message on coronavirus to the rich - Africans Radio

    […] post VIDEO: Alfred Mutua’s Hilarious message on coronavirus to the rich appeared first on Diaspora Messenger News […]

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: