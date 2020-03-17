VIDEO: Alfred Mutua’s Hilarious message on Coronavirus to the Rich

Dr. Alfred Mutua says that Coronavirus is good because it is teaching us good manners. Before, when one gets sick they were flying to India,London and other western countries for treatment. Now India is closed and you cannot go to any country for treatment. Coronavirus says the rich and the poor have to stay at home. It is a good lesson for the rich to think of developing their country now that they realize how important it is. We need to fix our health facilities, If we die,we all die together.

Video by Kenya CitizenTV

