Kenya Defence Forces Boss Gen Robert Kibochi Visits the Pentagon in USA

Kenya Defence Forces boss Gen Robert Kibochi met with Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley at the Pentagon.

The two military leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, notably expanding counter-terrorism cooperation.

Kenya and the US share a bilateral defence relationship and will continue to work together in matters of security to counter the threat of violent extremist organizations.

It is the first such meeting between the two since Gen Kibochi took over the KDF leadership in April 2020.

Department of Defense Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Kenneth L. Hoffman said that US Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Affairs, Dr Celeste Wallander also met with defense cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Kibochi in the United States – Kenya Bilateral Defense Forum, at the Pentagon.

The talks on May 4 reaffirmed the two countries commitment to strengthening bilateral defense cooperation between the US Department of Defense and the Kenya Ministry of Defence and the KDF.

Officials said the two sides discussed a range of topics including regional security, cyber security, security cooperation, US Africa Command mission, Massachusetts National Guard accomplishments and future plans and climate change.

Both the US Department of Defense and the Kenya Ministry of Defence and the Kenya Defence Forces intend to continue the strong partnership including the next iteration of the United States – Kenya Bilateral Defense Forum.

This is one of the highest-profile meetings the Kenya defense chiefs have held in recent months.

Kenya is facing several threats in the region including al-Shabaab terrorists.

Kenyan troops are deployed in a number of countries for security missions including DRC Congo and Somalia.

The mission in Somalia is seen as the most tasking one and the meeting between the two countries must have focused on the issue.

KDF troops are among those under Amisom that are operating in Somalia. Their aim is to suppress al-Shabaab activities in the region.

KDF went to Somalia in October 2011. Kenya’s incursion into southern Somalia started after the kidnapping of two Spanish women, who were working for MSF at the Dadaab refugee camp.

The abductions were carried out by the militants who the troops planned to push away under Operation Linda Nchi.

Two years later, the troops managed to take control of Kismayo port under Operation Sledge Hammer.

The government saw the attacks as a threat to the country’s sovereignty as it targeted tourism, which is an economic lifeline.

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/

