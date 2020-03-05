VIDEO: Diaspora Kenyans Investing back home: Kitisuru Amani Gardens

JRN Investment Group is a convergence of Kenyan professionals living in the United States. The group was formed in 2013 to help assist Kenyans invest back home without the fear of losing their hard earned money. Since formation the group has been involved in various successful projects in the country. Currently the group is involved in a project called Kitisuru Amani Housing Project that will see state of the art houses being put up. This is in line with the big four agenda and a testament to what Diasporans can achieve. Be inspired.Video by CHAMS MEDIA TV

Amani Gardens Apartments is a Diaspora owned project,it is a testament of what the Diaspora can do when they come together. Amani Gardens is located in Kitisuru,exactly 1.9 kilometers from the International School of Kenya lies Amani Gardens. It is a lifestyle development which combines ambiance, convenience, comfort and luxury living. It is a good investment with people you can trust. Click below to buy/Invest

SPACIOUS SEPARATE LIVING & DINING AREA, SPACIOUS AMERICAN KITCHEN

