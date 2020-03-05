VIDEO: Diaspora Kenyans Investing back home: Kitisuru Amani Gardens

1 301
VideoNEWSVIDEO NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger

VIDEO: Diaspora Kenyans Investing back home: Kitisuru Amani Gardens

JRN Investment Group is a convergence of Kenyan professionals living in the United States. The group was formed in 2013 to help assist Kenyans invest back home without the fear of losing their hard earned money. Since formation the group has been involved in various successful projects in the country. Currently the group is involved in a project called Kitisuru Amani Housing Project that will see state of the art houses being put up. This is in line with the big four agenda and a testament to what Diasporans can achieve. Be inspired.Video by CHAMS MEDIA TV

- Advertisement -

Amani Gardens Apartments is a Diaspora owned project,it is a testament of what the Diaspora can do when they come together. Amani Gardens is located in Kitisuru,exactly 1.9 kilometers from the International School of Kenya lies Amani Gardens. It is a lifestyle development which combines ambiance, convenience, comfort and luxury living. It is a good investment with people you can trust. Click below to buy/Invest

SPACIOUS SEPARATE LIVING & DINING AREA, SPACIOUS AMERICAN

KITCHEN

 

VIDEO: Diaspora Kenyans Investing back home: Kitisuru Amani Gardens

Daring Abroad: Allan Ngare from Oyugis in Kenya, serving in the U.S. Army.

More Related Stories
NEWS

Njambi Koikai reveals how boyfriend dumped her while she was…

NEWS

Sarah Wairimu Cohen collects her belonging from matrimonial…

NEWS

Gladys Boss Shollei finally granted divorce, to keep home in…

NEWS

Diaspora Owned Amani Gardens Apartment-Ready For Sale

VIDEO: Diaspora Kenyans Investing back home: Kitisuru Amani Gardens

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
  1. VIDEO: Diaspora Kenyans Investing back home: Kitisuru Amani Gardens - Africans Radio

    […] post VIDEO: Diaspora Kenyans Investing back home: Kitisuru Amani Gardens appeared first on Diaspora Messenger News […]

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

google_ad_client: "ca-pub-2079790220574376", enable_page_level_ads: true });
%d bloggers like this: