VIDEO: Mahiga Homes Celebrates Kenyan Women
As we mark International Women’s Day we would like to recognize and celebrate women who have gone out of their way to invest with Mahiga Homes Ltd, we love you.
Despite all odds being against women they have continued to show resilience and contribute massively towards the growth of Kenyan economy.
Mahiga homes provides affordable housing solutions to many Kenyans and the biggest clientele base is women. We shower our women with love.
Happy International Women’s Day from Mahiga homes.
Call/Text/WhatsApp +254720460413
