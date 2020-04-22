A Place of Peace within Nairobi Metropolis

The current secession of movement in and out of Nairobi Metropolis has affected those who have property that is located off the mapped-out zone.

But this is not the case with the current and prospective owners of property within Amani Ridge the Place of Peace.

This property, which is seated between Thika Super Highway and Kiambu Road and slightly off Ruiru-Kamiti Road is a jewel that falls within the Metropolitan area. Yet the scenery and environment feels so fresh and away from the hustles and bustles of the city! Have a look at it from here: https://youtu.be/aWmhFF8j4kI

Indeed, while spelling out the recent travel cessation orders, Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta mapped out the Nairobi Metropolitan as: “Area Designated as Nairobi City County, part of Kiambu County up to Chania River Bridge (Thika), including Rironi, Ndenderu, Kiambu town; … and all other areas as set out in the Order.”

Amani Ridge the Place of Peace is a unique and extremely posh, leafy place for you as you seek to realize your desire to live in exceptionally peaceful surroundings and experience scenic, clean and beautiful environment. It is exclusively meant for you as you pursue real and guaranteed quality life for both self and family. Amani Ridge is a Jewel for a chosen few.

(See here, a projected view from an architect Amani Ridge: https://youtu.be/os3nubny8Vg )

The provision of top security and the self-contained amenities (provision of Community Centre, Club House and 7 community Orchards), means that this entire Gated Community is a big home for the many families that will be living here.

