Covid-19: No movement in or out of Nairobi,Mombasa,Kilifi and Kwale

President Uhuru Kenyatta has now banned the movement by road, rail or air in and out in and out of the Nairobi metropolitan area with effect from Monday, April 6, 2020.

President Kenyatta, addressing the nation at State House, said the move is aimed at combating the spread of the coronavirus to other parts of the country since 82% of Kenya’s reported cases have been recorded in Nairobi.

The Head of State also banned movement in and out of three counties on the Coastal strip – Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa – where an additional 14% of the country’s cases have been recorded.

“The cessation of movement within the Nairobi metropolitan area shall be for an initial containment period of 21 days with effect from 7pm on Monday April 6, 2020,” said President Kenyatta.

“The cessation of movement within the counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa shall be for an initial containment period of 21 days with effect from 7pm on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. In the intervening period, movement in and out of the Coastal strip shall be limited.”

He designated the Nairobi metropolitan area as the following places: Nairobi city county; parts of Kiambu County upto Chania River bridge, Thika, Rironi, Ndenderu, Kiambu Town; parts of Machakos County upto Athi River including Kathani; parts of Kajiado County including Kitengela, Kiserian, Ongata Rongai, and Ngong town.

He however stated that the movement of food supplies and other cargo will continue as normal during the declared containment period through road, rail and air.

“Any cargo-carrying vehicles or vessels shall be assigned a single driver and designated assistance whom in whichever case shall not exceed three persons,” he noted.

“All such designated persons must be notified in writing by the owner or operator of the said vehicle or vessel with reference to that vehicle or vessel.”

President Kenyatta spoke while announcing that Kenya had 16 more confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number to 158, with two more deaths.

By Ian Omondi

Source-citizentv.co.ke

