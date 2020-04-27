Death Announcement For Elder Joshua Njama Gikuhe Of Florissant Missouri
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing on of Joshua Njama Gikuhe, he was the beloved husband to Ruth Gikuhe aka Teacher Ruth of Florissant. He was father to Moses Gikuhe, Ithama Gikuhe (cool boy)and Tito Gikuhe all of Florissant, MO.
Mr. Njama complained of stomachache and chest pain. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Due to current COVID -19 restrictions we are requesting people to refrain from visiting at home. As you know teacher Ruth has been undergoing treatment of pancreatic cancer for the last 3 months, your cooperation at this time is very important. Burial arrangements are underway for next week.