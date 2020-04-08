Sonko rescue team stop foodstuffs distribution to the needy after arrest

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has announced that they will no longer be distributing food to the needy until further notice.

The governor, through his official Twitter handle on Tuesday evening, said that they had been banned from distributing the food although he did not disclose much.

- Advertisement -

“We also wish to notify the general public we have been banned from distributing foodstuffs to the needy until further notice,” said the Nairobi boss.

Over the past weeks, the Governor through Sonko rescue team, has been seen distributing foodstuffs to the needy especially in the slums.

This comes as a result of the tough economic challenges brought about by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country, that has seen the disruption in various businesses.

On Monday April 6, twenty-one members from the Sonko rescue team were arrested at taken to Mbagathi police station for violating the 7pm to 5am curfew rule.

According to Francis Mwangi, the team’s head of operations, some of the members were arrested while heading home after a fumigation exercise in several Nairobi estates.

One of the suspects said they spent the night at the station, claiming that they did not record any official statement.

Kenyans on Twitter through the hashtag #freeSonkoRescueTeam, pleaded with the government to have the members released, with most of them saying that they were performing a good deed.

Source-standardmedia.co.ke

Sonko rescue team stop foodstuffs distribution to the needy after arrest