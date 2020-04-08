US plan to evacuate citizens in Nigeria aborts as more Nigerians shows up

According to messages and video clip circulating on social media,the US Embassy tried to evacuate its citizens in Nigeria yesterday but more Nigerians with US passports showed up than US citizens without Nigerian connection. Around 7000 turned up with US passports and green cards in hand.The exercise was abandoned.

Then they introduced conditions.

1. You must be registered with the American Embassy

2. You must have evidence of tax payment for the last 3 years

3. You must be invited to come to the airport, issued with a valid pass.

Only 300 passed the condition.SEE THE VIDEO BELOW.

The US Embassy tried to evacuate US Citizens in Nigeria. More Nigerians with US passports showed up than US citizens. The evacuation was abandoned. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/feVOSRagew — Emmanuel Lumumba (@e_lumumba) April 6, 2020

Here is the message posted in the US Embassy website:

Event: Required Documents for Evacuation Flights

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and U.S. Consulate General in Lagos are not requiring proof of tax filing. Please do not email or bring those to the airport.

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos have been working diligently to evacuate U.S. citizens who are trying to repatriate to the United States. The only documents needed to travel on an evacuation flight include:

Valid travel document(s) – see below

A completed and signed promissory note, which can be completed at the airport

If you are considering taking one of these flights, please check the validity of your passport to ensure it still has at least one month of validity in order to travel. If your passport is not valid or will expire within one month, please contact either: [email protected] or [email protected] to request an appointment for an emergency passport. Please provide your full name as it appears on your passport, date of birth, passport number, and the expiration date.

Legal Permanent Resident (LPR)/Green Card holders are also asked to check the validity of their Permanent Resident Card and their passport. Please work with your country of origin to ensure that you have a valid passport as you will not be permitted to travel without one.

Similarly, dual nationals holding a Nigerian passport must ensure it is valid before attempting to depart Nigeria on an evacuation flight to the United States.

If you are interested in returning to the United States and have not done so yet, please fill out the electronic form corresponding to your location and submit for EACH traveler in your party:

Actions to Take:

