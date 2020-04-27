Username Investment Clients ready to settle in their own homes in Ngong

By Susan Wambui
Username Investment Clients ready to settle in their own homes in NgongAt Username Investments, we desire to provide you with a place you can call home. It is our joy to see our client, who invested in one of our Ngong projects, achieving his home ownership dream.

You too can get started today by investing in Park Estate Ngong Phase II at a cash offer price of Ksh 799,000 only for an eighth acre plot. An instalment payment plan is also available. The project is 10 minutes’ drive from Ngong Town and 2.5km from Kimuka Shopping Centre.

 

To invest;

Visit: https://usernameproperties.com/property/park-estate-ngong-phase-ii/

Call/WhatsApp:  +254 721 449911

Email: [email protected]

 

