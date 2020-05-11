Death Announcement For Eunice Gakenia Gitahi Of Seattle, Washington

We humbly accept God’s will as we announce the recent passing on of our beloved sister Eunice Gakenia Gitahi after a long battle with cancer.

Eunice was a cheerful woman that loved the Lord deeply and continues to reminds us of God’s love for us. Her middle name – Gakenia means Joy in Kikuyu and her personality and character exuded this. She filled the room with joy and laughter and reminded us of the light of life. She was well known for her loving heart and generous Spirit.

She has resided in Seattle, Washington for many years with her family where she was an impactful part of the Kenyan community, viewed as an Aunt to the overall community. Many will miss her loving spirit and feel her loss deeply.

Eunice Gakenia (JoyJoy) Gitahi was the beloved wife to Joseph Gitahi Wachira and mother to Dan Mbichire, Paul Wachira, Joan Wangui, and Nick Wanyeki.

She was the loving daughter to Esther Mbichire and the late Duncan Mbichire and a wonderful sister to Anne Wairimu, Bether Wambui, Benson Mukiha, Peter Muthiga, George Gichina, Samuel Wachira, Margaret Njoki, Jimmy Njeru, and the late Stanley Wanjau and Faith Nyawira.

This fund will help ensure our dear Sister, Mother, and family to Eunice “JoyJoy” have a proper send off. It will help with the remaining medical costs and funeral costs. Any donation would be greatly appreciated.Click this link to help: https://www.gofundme.com/f/celebrating-the-life-of-eunice-gakenia

