Kenya’s Coronavirus Cases Cross 400 Mark with 21 Fatalities

15 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the country’s total tally of confirmed cases to 411.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe while issuing the daily Covid-19 presser at Afya house on Friday, May 1, announced that 1,434 people had been tested for the virus over the last 24 hours.

He further announced that 4 more people had succumbed owing to the virus taking the tally to 21. 6 more people had recovered, with total recoveries at 150. Kenya has recorded a 36.5 per cent recovery rate and a 5.1 per cent death rate.

The new cases were aged between 2 and 79 years, with 8 being males and 7 being female.

CS Kagwe revealed that the ministry was monitoring 800 contacts, alluding that cases were set to rise.

Out of the 15 confirmed cases, Mombasa registered the majority with 11. The Health CS highlighted that Nairobi’s Kawangware had become a hotbed for infections, revealing that the area had so far recorded 13 Covid-19 confirmed cases.

“If you live in Kawangware you need to know there is a centre there. If you live in Kawangware and Mvita you must now know that the person next to you might be infected,” Kagwe stated.

He urged that members of the public continue to adhere to the directives given; properly wash hands and continue to sanitize.

The CS revealed that 48 per cent of infections in the country were female, however, only a small percentage had succumbed to the virus. He stated that more men had died from the virus that women, noting that females also had a higher recovery rate.

He further announced that no persons aged between 15 and 30 years had succumbed to the virus, attributing it to stronger immunity, however, warned against recklessness, arguing that they may be carriers of the virus and pose danger to others.

The ministry had acquired more equipment and thus increased the testing capacity as presented by the increase in the number of samples examined over the last 24 hours which is up from the 707 tested on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

CS Kagwe noted that the surge in the number of confirmed cases in Somalia prompted action from the government, sealing off Mandera county as a measure to stem further infections out of the county.

He announced that medical practitioners would be subjected to regular tests so as to stem the spread of the virus through health facilities.

“Health workers must be tested so that they may not infect people when they are treating them,” Kagwe stated.

By EZRA MANYIBE

Source-kenyans.co.ke

