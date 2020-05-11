Mahiga Homes continue donating foodstuffs to those affected by covid-19

Mahiga Homes Ltd, a real estate developer based in Kenya dealing in selling and construction of affordable houses continued with its corporate social responsibility activities of donating foodstuffs, sanitizers, and masks in a bid to combat coronavirus pandemic.

In so doing the company visited Malaba in Kiganjo and Mwiki in Kasarani. Mahiga Homes Ltd in partnership with KDM made sure most of the needy people in those areas got foodstuffs. The CEO, Mr. Peter Nyaga who was accompanied by the staff, promised to continue with this programme of feeding the less fortunate in the society rolling until the coronavirus is eradicated. He appealed to Kenyans to contribute to Mahiga homes Ltd kitty in order to sustain the programme.

The residents of Malaba and Mwiki thanked Mahiga homes and KDM for the job.

Video by Peter Nyaga Mahiga Homes