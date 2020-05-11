Murkomen and Susan Kihika Fight Back After Uhuru Ejects Them

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, on Monday, May 11, issued a statement moments after he was ousted from his role as Majority Leader in the Senate.

Speaking outside his office the senator revealed that a section of Jubilee senators had written to the speaker to the Senate Speaker and informed him that they were never invited to the said meeting, arguing that the removal of Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika (Majority Whip) and Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki (Deputy Majority Leader) and Murkomen from their positions was an illegality.

“As Jubilee Party Senators, we did not receive any formal invitation for any meeting with an agenda to discuss the removal of the Senate Majority Leader and the Majority Whip.

“We held consultative meetings and would like to inform the Speaker that the requirements of the Standing Order 19 that makes it mandatory for more than half of the Senators to remove a Majority Leader or Majority Whip was not met,” reads an excerpt of the letter sent out to Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

In his press briefing, Murkomen made it clear that they would not stand by and watch as the rules of the House were disregarded. "The decision to remove me and Kihika is null and void," he stated. "This is a big joke that a Senator of KANU was elected majority leader. State House is not Jubilee Headquarters," he added. He went on to claim that the invitation to the impromptu State House meeting never got to him and questioned its legitimacy. "There was no invitation extended to any of us, especially 22 Jubilee Senators for the meeting at State House," he remarked. He then reiterated that he held no personal grudge against President Uhuru Kenyatta and urged him to work amicably with his deputy, William Ruto. "As members of the Majority Party, we wish to state categorically that our party does not have a valid Coalition Agreement with Kenya African National Union (KANU). "The purported Coalition Agreement was not sanctioned by the relevant organ that is the National Executive Committee (NEC) as required under Article 32.2 of the Constitution of the party," the letter signed by Senator Susan Kihika on behalf of 22 senators who were absent from the State House meeting further reads.