Margaret Wanjiru out of ICU,Still hospitalized but doing well

Former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru is out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Kenya Film Classification Board chairman Ezekiel Mutua revealed on Sunday.

“Bishop Margaret Wanjiru is out of ICU. Still hospitalized but doing quite well now. She’s able to talk and has called a number of people to express her gratitude. We give God the glory and wish her quick and full recovery,” said Dr. Mutua.

Deputy President (DP) William Ruto also wished the former Cabinet minister quick recovery.

“We are determined to do everything within our God-given capabilities to check the spread and defeat Covid-19 and the GoK economic stimulus package will mitigate the economic damage caused. We stand with those being treated. Quick recovery gallant soldier of the Lord @bishopwanjiru,” wrote DP Ruto on Twitter.

The former MP was put in ICU at a Nairobi hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The Jesus is Alive Ministries bishop had reportedly hosted people in her house after which one of the attendants tested positive for Covid-19.

The government, in its directives, has forbidden the gathering of more than 15 people in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

