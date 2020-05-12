VIDEO: Heated debate as Lusaka give greenlights to Murkomen ouster

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has approved Jubilee Party leadership changes that will see Samuel Poghisio replace Kipchumba Murkomen in the office of majority leader.

Mr Lusaka, who said he will give a detailed ruling at a later date, said that he was satisfied that due process was followed.

“I am satisfied that the changes were made in accordance with the Senate Standing Orders 19 (1), (2), (3), (40), (5), and (7), and meets the threshold required under Standing Order 19 (5) there having been a majority of votes,” Mr Lusaka ruled on Tuesday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday chaired a meeting at State House which endorsed West Pokot Senator Samwel Poghisio as the new Senate Majority Leader, replacing Elgeyo Marakwet’s Kipchumba Murkomen.

The changes also saw the ouster of Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika as the Majority Whip, to be replaced by Murang’a’s Irungu Kang’ata.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dulo will remain deputy majority leader, while nominated Senator Farhiya Ali replaces Mr Kang’ata.

The minutes in his possession, Mr Lusaka said, showed that 20 senators attended the State House meeting, a majority of the 38 senators in the Jubilee coalition.

The 38 include Mr Poghisio, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and nominated Senator Abshiro Halakhe of Kanu who have now been allowed to Jubilees parliamentary meetings due to the post-election deal signed on May 8.

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has, however, suspended the deal’s implementation, but the Lusaka ruling still means that Mr Murkomen and Ms Kihika are out.

‘I WILL BE BACK’

Reacting to the changes, Mr Murkomen insisted that it was illegal to make the changes even with the tribunal order, and questioned on the number of Senators that were at the State House meeting.

“I am okay being removed, Mr Speaker. We just want the law to be followed. Be that as it may, if you decide to disregard the law, I want to thank my colleague senators and my staff who have stood by me,” Mr Murkomen said.

He added: “If I was a stumbling block, let my removal now open doors for the implementation of all decisions that had been pending.”

To his ‘enemies’ he stated: “You can cheer and celebrate but I will be back. And I will come back big. We are in the morning of our political careers and there will be a brighter future.”

By PATRICK LANG’AT

Source-nation.co.ke

