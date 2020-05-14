VIDEO: Kenyans react to Uhuru’s action to fight Ruto at this time

A video trending online speaks volume against President Uhuru’s action to fight his deputy William Ruto during this time when Kenyans are trying to survive Covid-19 pandemic and many Kenyans dying from floods.

- Advertisement -

The video expresses many Kenyans feelings and are of view that Uhuru’s priorities are misplaced in putting all his energies on expunging Ruto’s allies while same energy should be used to help fight Covid-19 pandemic and help those Kenyans who are affected by the floods.

Majority of Kenyans don’t know how they will make it in the next few days and for the leadership to focus on 2022 politics at this time is lack of wisdom and being completely out of touch with the reality that million of Kenyans are dependent on you.

It may not be a problem for super rich Kenyans but majority of Kenyans right now are worrying about where to get food, how to pay rent, about water, the risk of demolition,how to deal with curfew and lock-down, the lack of jobs and how to provide for their families,how to deal with kids who are at home and how to survive the Coronavirus.

Let us listen these voices and do something positive for Kenya. It is time to build genuine bridges and unite Kenyans to fight Covid-19 as one force. If there is any wrong done by anybody,forgive and forget as a true Christian but fighting back is equally wrong and does not solve any problem but make things even worse. Let is meditate on this bible verse and think about all positive things we can do for Kenyans and for our country.

Philippians 4:8, NIV: “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable–if anything is excellent or praiseworthy–think about such things.”

By Isaac Kariuki

Diaspora Messenger News Media

VIDEO: Kenyans react to Uhuru’s action to fight Ruto at this time