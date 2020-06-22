Death Announcement For Jennifer Kathure Mutuiri Formerly Of Maryland

Hello Family and Friends. Muturi and Family would like to inform you that the Late Jennifer Kathure Mutuiri passed away on the 14th of June 2020 in Nairobi. She was the wife of Dr. Mutuiri Mituruciu of USA. She was the mother to Doreen Njoroge of Canada, Muriuki Kinyua of USA and Lena Mwangi of USA. She was the grandmother to Mutethia Muriuki, Mutuma Muriuki Munjiru Mwangi, Kendi Mwangi and Mwihaki Njoroge. She was daughter to the late Zachaiah M’Mbwiria and Late Elizabeth Karegi of Meru. She was sister to Zaverio Rimiri, the late Angelica Kagwiria and Mary Kagona.

Death Announcement For Jennifer Kathure Mutuiri Formerly Of Maryland