The colour themed baby shower that got Sonko in trouble with KOT

By Diaspora Messenger
The colour themed baby shower that got Sonko in trouble with KOTFormer Nairobi governor Mike Sonko on Monday got himself in trouble with netizens after he shared photos that suggested he’d attended a baby shower.

It happens when women go all out to make expectant mothers happy, from pampering her with gifts to themed dressing code.

From the photos he shared, the colour theme for the baby shower was all white; women wore white outfits and mustard hats white, the mother to be dressed in a mustard dress.

Ezekiel, the father of the unborn baby, wore black outfits from head to toe.

“Why in the month of July we normally have baby showers mob? Congratulations, Vero and Ezekiel, many happy and wonder-filled times ahead for you,” he tweeted.

Some Kenyans on Twitter were not too pleased with Sonko for attended the event, while others said baby shower was not in African culture.

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/

