Former Harambee Stars Player Crispin Olando Serving Jail Term in USA

Former Harambee Stars midfielder Crispin Olando has spent more than two months in custody at Jackson Parish Correctional Centre in Lousiana following his arrest in the United States on March 18.

It emerged that the 32-year old retired footballer was arrested and queried over his immigration status, seven years after he moved to the United States from Kenya in 2013.

Olando is staring at likely deportation to Kenya unless he manages to secure crucial documents that will allow him to continue his stay in the country as an immigrant.

Reports indicate that he was booked and denied bond after it was established that he lacked the relevant papers.

Jackson Parish Correctional Centre is located in Jackson County in the state of Louisiana, described as the epicentre of enhanced deportations and detentions as part of US President Donald Trump‘s controversial crackdown on immigration.

From having two US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facilities within the state in 2018, Louisiana had 18 such facilities as of July 2019.

A large number of undocumented immigrants from various countries are held at local jails and private facilities across the state.

Olando moved to the United States in 2013 after winning two Kenyan Premier League (KPL) titles in consecutive seasons with Tusker FC.

Before joining the Ruaraka-based club in 2010, Olando burst onto the scene as part of a formidable Thika United side, then one of the top teams in the league.

In his heyday, the midfielder known for his blonde-dyed hair dazzled in the middle of the park and attracted the attention of various clubs in Kenya before deciding to try his luck in the United States.

Trials were scheduled at two Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs; Houston Rapids and Vancouver Whitecaps, but in both cases, he did not make the cut for selection.

Olando went on to play in the lower tiers of football in the United States before hanging up his boots and settling down with his family.

