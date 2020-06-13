Kenyan Diaspora Dr David Wachira Opens Up About Racial Bias
But we can make progress!
But white privilege exists because of historic, enduring racism and biases.
- A person crosses the street to avoid walking next to a group of young black men.
- A person calls 911 to report the presence of a black person who is otherwise behaving lawfully.
- A police officer shoots an unarmed person of color because he “feared for his life.”
- A jury finds a person of color guilty of a violent crime despite scant evidence.
Conscious choices were and are made to uphold these racist privileges.
By Dr. David Wachira