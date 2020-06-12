Kirinyaga MCAs Kneel,use melodious song to deliver message to Uhuru

Members of the Kirinyaga County Assembly on Friday, June 12, begged President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga to oversee that governor Anne Waiguru is ousted.

The MCAs, in their official outfits, went on their knees and used a melodious song to deliver their message to the two.

“Woi, woi, Uhuru/Raila tunaomba usituangushe,” went the song.

President Uhuru Kenyatta during an event with Raila Odinga

At the same time, Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici warned Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata against forming the 11-member committee that is meant to investigate charges against the governor.

“The case against Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on the misappropriation of funds should not be done by a select committee of 11 members, who will be bribed with a million or two million shillings.

“We want the motion to be conducted by the 67 senators in the senate. We are not asking but demanding as the people of Kirinyaga. I hope that is very clear,” Ngirici stated.

The Woman Rep further requested members of the senate not to be intimidated by the executive.

“The legislature is an independent arm of the government and they must behave as such,” she added.

23 out of the 33 MCAs in the county voted for Waiguru’s removal on allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office, while only six abstained.

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka has since been notified of the County Assembly’s resolution and the process of either impeaching or saving the governor will be filed on the floor on Tuesday, June 16.

Waiguru had filed a case challenging the impeachment motion but Justice Weldon Korir declined to overturn it.

He argued that the Kirinyaga MCAs did not violate any court order.

