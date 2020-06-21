Many Kenyans are worried: Do American Wazungus hate immigrant Kenyans?

From Kenya With Love: Do American Wazungus hate you? Separated by Oceans and landmass, 11,000 miles away, and with corona virus forcing them home to darkness, smoke, and ugali with salt water, many Kenyans are concerned. They are not just in the dark as to the nature of the virus, but they are being told that Kenyans in America are being bitten, arrested, assaulted and their necks crashed by white policemen. My old buddies from the village are asking questions. “Prof. Are you alright? Why do those Americans hate you guys?”

The pictures they are watching as the news of the day were taken a few weeks ago when riots, looting, and mayhem locked some US cities. But to the villagers, they might as well be happening today in every corner of the United States. They think I am a victim! “Watch those evil Americans, they will put a knee on your neck.” they advice.

- Advertisement -

The international media has successfully portrayed black people as victims of Anglo Saxon Racism. Even London, which has an immigrant majority and a Muslim as their mayor, is seeing calls for the destruction of Sir Winston Churchill monument. “He was a symbol of racism,” They claim. “He oppressed black people.” It reminds me of the events in Kenya after the post election violence. The international journalists started showing a shot they had taken of some people with pangas with a background of burning buildings. They streamed the video and it was played for weeks. Even after the violence was done. Meanwhile, I was enjoying lattes with them at Serena Hotel.

My friends in the United States saw the pictures. They imagined Kenyans were killing each other even after the country was at peace. Even though the issue has basically gone down in history, pictures are still being shown of people burning buildings in Minneapolis. This is causing many Kenyans to believe that we who are immigrants in the United States are being burned and eaten alive by white people. “Are you alright?” They are asking. “Why are wazungus killing you?” After being asked that question by family members, I decided to go to the beach near my neighborhood. There they were! Black people, Hispanics and white Americans enjoying God’s gracious providence of blue waters! A police patrol car drove up and down to make sure we were all safe! No police brutality here!

The last time I had an encounter with a police officer was many years ago on my way to Seattle, Washington. A Kenyan buddy of mine had given me a rosy picture of a business enterprise and I had decided to invest. Before the 2008 financial crisis, there was a lot of money to be made in transportation. We bought a truck. Kenyans, being adventures, I decided to go for a spin during my summer break. I took the truck, loaded it with goods for Seattle. I was going to make 8000 bucks but the motivation was the adventure of driving. There is nothing like driving through the great divide. John Denver immortalized them in the song ‘Rocky Mountain High.’ If you have never driven from Florida space coast up I-95, 75, 24, 65, pick I-90 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Drive that road through Minnesota, the Dakotas, Montana,Idaho, Utah, you are missing something. The mountainous beauty reminds me of God saying, “It is GOOD!”

My Kenyan partner told me it was just fine. “Hakuna Matata…you drive the truck and don’t worry.” I took the truck without knowing that there are thousands of rules for transport of goods. In Washington State, a state trooper chased me and stopped me just when I entered the state. He mentioned that I had not stopped at the weigh station and ordered me to follow him back to the station. There, he examined my truck and pointed 10 violations!

He was a white guy, perfect form who reminded me of ‘Dirty Harley.’ “Son, why doesn’t your truck have all things required?” He inquired. I explained to him that I was just taking it for a spin on my summer break. It was not my gig. The guy checked me out and saw that I had no tickets or any violation on my license. “Listen, I will not ruin your record. But I will hold you for the required 10 hours since you have not slept or filled the log book.” The logbook? I guess my Kenyan partner forgot that one too!

I thanked him for his grace and after 10 hours, I proceeded to Seattle Washington. Before entering Washington State, I had enjoyed the drive up and down the Rockies, stopped by some stream in Montana and a great breakfast in the town of Billings. After the weigh station encounter, I dropped my goods and got paid! I took the truck back to my partner and went back to my peaceful intellectual University pursuits. Kikuyus!

White police officers are not out to kill, torture, harass, and arrest black people. They are out doing their jobs like everyone else. After finishing their shift, they go home thanking God that some drug dealer did not shot them. Are there some rotten tomatoes in the bunch? Are there rotten cops in Kenya? A majority black country?

My incident reminded me of what Peter wrote, “Submit yourselves for the Lord’s sake to every human authority: whether to the emperor, as the supreme authority, or to governors, who are sent by him to punish those who do wrong and to commend those who do right. For it is God’s will that by doing good you should silence the ignorant talk of foolish people. Live as free people, but do not use your freedom as a cover-up for evil; live as God’s slaves. Show proper respect to everyone, love the family of believers, fear God, honor the emperor”1st Peter 2:3-17.

Teddy Njoroge Kamau (Ph.D)

HTBluff Associates

Diaspora Messenger Senior Columnist