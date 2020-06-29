Thugs on Viral CCTV video caught stealing from pedestrian arrested

DCI detectives based in Kilimani have arrested two thugs caught on camera stealing from a lone pedestrian along Lenana Road in Nairobi.

In a statement issued by the DCI, it confirmed that they were tracked down to their hideouts in Kawangware, Gatina and Pangani estates before they were apprehended.

“Four suspects connected with a robbery incident captured on camera along Lenana Road on June 25 have this morning been arrested by DCI Detectives based at Kilimani and several items recovered. The four were tracked down to their hideouts in Kawangware, Gatina and Pangani.”

The two, Timothy Jahan Muzami alias ‘Timo’, 27, and Humphrey Minyata alias “Daddy”, 23, were tracked less than a week after the footage went viral on social media.

In the video, the two are seen threatening a lone pedestrian with a knife and a gun before stealing his phone and bag in broad daylight.

Muzami is seen hitting the unidentified pedestrian on the forehead with the gun before snatching his bag as Minyata frisks the victim’s pockets in search of his phone before they flee on foot down the road.

ACCOMPLICES

The detectives also arrested Mary Wambui, 23, and Ali Musa alias ‘Ally’, 26, who are believed to be the gang’s accomplices.

Ms Wambui is believed to have been housing the gang at her house in Pangani.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said the four suspects are in custody awaiting arraignment.

Cases of robbery with violence have been on the rise across the country with robbers targeting liquor stores, M-Pesa shops, lone pedestrians and even homes.

On Tuesday last week, a combined team of detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau based at the DCI headquarters and detectives based at the Nairobi regional DCI office arrested five suspects on suspicion of being behind a spate of robberies around Parklands.

RISING ROBBERIES

Susan Wambui Njoroge, Kennedy Aluoch, Justin Kilibe, Samson Wanjohi and James Mwangi were found in possession of laptops, jewellery, mobile phone chargers and hard drives that were suspected to have been stolen from people’s houses.

On Thursday last week, detectives based in Nyali, Mombasa arrested nine suspects of car break-ins and theft and recovered three vehicles believed to be their means of transport during their criminal operations.

The suspects were arrested at Furaha apartments in Nyali.

They were also found in possession of several rolls of bhang, a shisha pot, a packet of shisha and Sh100,000 cash. They also had several mobile phones.

By MARY WAMBUI and SARAH NANJALA

Source-nation.co.ke