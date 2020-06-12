VIDEO: A Look At The Impressive Sh65 Billion Nairobi Expressway

KeNHA has released a video showing how Kenya’s newest major road project will look like once complete.

The Nairobi Expressway, running from Mlolongo to the James Gichuru Junction in Westlands will cost nearly Sh65 billion, making it the most expensive single road project in the country. Its cost is double what Thika road cost in 2008.

The project will be undertaken by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis. Tolls will be charged by the operator over many years to recoup the construction cost.

The total length of the expressway is 27 km, with a good portion being elevated.

From Mlolongo to Nextgen Mall, the expressway will run on ground level, same as the existing road. From there, it will be elevated all the way to Westlands.

It will have a total of 10 interchanges for smooth entry and exit from other city highways like Thika Road, Southern Bypass, Eastern Bypass and Westlands.

Preliminary works has begun, with the main works starting in July. Construction is expected to be complete at the end of 2022.

PDU Delivery ✔@PDUDelivery Preliminary works on Nairobi Expressway have commenced. Main construction activities on the 27.1Km project are scheduled for July 2020 with December 2022 completion date. The Expressway begins at Mlolongo to JKIA, Nairobi’s CBD and terminates at Westlands along Waiyaki Way 158 Twitter Ads info and privacy About 3000 jobs will be created during construction and 500 during operation.

It remains unclear whether the expressway will have a provision for BRT.

