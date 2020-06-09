VIDEO: Determined Kirinyaga MCAs Impeach Anne Waiguru

Kirinyaga ward representatives have passed a motion to impeach Governor Anne Waiguru and recommended her removal from office, citing abuse of office and gross violation of the law.

A total of 23 MCAs out of 33 voted in favour of the motion by Mutira ward representative Kinyua Wangui to remove the county boss from office. Four MCAs abstained while six were absent.

- Advertisement -

Mr Kinyua accused Ms Waiguru of gross violation of the Constitution by failing to deliver the annual State of the County address to the county assembly.

The governor is also accused of using her office to unconstitutionally confer a benefit to herself when she was irregularly paid travel allowances which amounted to Sh10.6 million.

The MCAs accused her of not travelling yet she received the money.

Chaos erupted at the Kirinyaga County Assembly Tuesday morning as ward representatives fought during debate on a motion to impeach Ms Waiguru.

The MCAs exchanged blows and kicked each other, temporarily disrupting the session.

It took the intervention of sergeants-at-arms to restore calm in the assembly.

Trouble started when the Mutira MCA Kinyua Wangui rose up to move the motion of impeachment against Ms Waiguru and declared that she must be kicked out.

As he moved the motion, two MCAs allied to the governor – Antony Munene (Karumandi) and Lucy Njeri (nominated) – shot up, claiming that their signatures had been forged as their names appeared in the list of those seeking to impeach Ms Waiguru yet they were opposed to the motion.

STOP MOTION

The two confronted Mr Wangui, vowing that they would not allow the motion to go on.

There were chaotic scenes at the assembly as the two MCAs shouted and heckled Mr Wangui.

It was then that the legislators supporting the motion intervened and attempted to throw the two out and a fierce fight broke out.

The two warring groups, punched, kicked and threw chairs at each other.

There was a stampede as the MCAs supporting Governor Waiguru and those opposed to her engaged in running battles, much to the astonishment of Speaker Anthony Gathumbi.

By GEORGE MUNENE

Source-nation.co.ke