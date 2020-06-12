Why Barack Obama’s Brother Malik Obama is Supporting DP Ruto

Former President Barrack Obama’s brother Malik Obama on Friday, June 12, declared his support for Deputy President William Ruto.

In a series of tweets, Obama stated that the DP possessed the requisite qualities to become president including loyalty.

“William Ruto is tough, resilient, brilliant, and most of all kind at heart. He has stood with many who have betrayed him,” he stated.

He further stated that the Deputy President was generous in sharing his wealth with the least fortunate.

“Ruto is generous. he understands his origins. God gave him and he is giving back. With humility and grace,” he noted.

Malik added that Kenyans were lucky to have DP Ruto as a leader.

In reference to the dynasty analogy, the founder of the Barack Obama Foundation stated that the presidency was a seat open to all the citizens.

DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid has been hampered by a number of political developments including the recent Jubilee purge targeting his allies in the Senate and the National Assembly.

In 2019, his cash donations to churches sparked controversy and became a subject of discussion. Allegations that Ruto dismissed affirming that he would continue with his generosity.

“Some people condemn me for going around, raising money here and there and in church. It’s up to them,” he stated.

On his part, Malik Obama has in the past publicly expressed his criticism of ODM leader Raila Odinga after the latter failed to support his bid for the Siaya Gubernatorial seat in 2013.

He claimed that the former Prime Minister did not have an attitude of being a president.

“If Raila Odinga had campaigned with me instead of sidelining me he would have won the Presidency of Kenya in 2013,” Malik stated at the time.

By MICHAEL MUSYOKA

Source-kenyans.co.ke