CJ Maraga Baby Drama! Mary Kwamboka’s Suit Thrown Out

The Children’s Court has thrown out a case filed by a woman, Mary Kwamboka, against Chief Justice David Maraga claiming he had neglected her child.

The court found that the matter was not properly filed as she had failed to pay the requisite fee of Sh655.

- Advertisement -

The 30-year-old woman had caused drama at the Milimani Law Courts late last month while claiming that she had been barred from filing a suit against the Chief Justice for child upkeep.

But in a swift rejoinder, Maraga’s lawyers dismissed her suit as part of a smear campaign against him by the deep state.

Ms Kwamboka had alleged in court documents that she conceived the child in 2013, while accusing him of abdicating parental responsibility.

She wanted the court to compel the CJ to be giving her a monthly support of Sh161,600 to cater for the child’s entertainment, medical expenses, food, clothes, house rent, school fees and a house help.

She also claimed that Mr Maraga had frustrated her attempts to file for child support.

However, it was later found that the mother and child’s records do not exist in the registrar of births.

Lawyer Omari linked the drama to Mr Maraga’s succession and current differences with the Executive that involve appointment of 41 judges.

By SAM KIPLAGAT

Source-nation.co.ke