Five prominent Kenyans who have tested positive for COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has spread to at least 188 countries and territories, with the worldwide death toll from the virus reaching more than 606,000 as per July 21. Among the more than 13, 000 cases recorded in Kenya are government officials and celebrities. As authorities around the world grapple to contain the spread of the virus, let’s take a look at some of the prominent Kenyans who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru.

The founder of Jesus Is Alive Ministries Bishop Margaret Wanjiru spend a few days at Aga Khan’s Intensive Care Unit after she tested positive for the virus. The former Starehe MP revealed that she was taken to hospital not knowing she had contracted the virus. She later recovered and was discharged.

Robert Burale.

The renowned motivational speaker and pastor announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Burale said that he had to wait for President Uhuru Kenyatta to give his speech before he could share the sad news, warning those planning on travelling upcountry after the easing of travel restrictions. He was later discharged and he is now recovering at home.

Jeff Koinange.

TV host Jeff Koinange on July 20 said he’d tested positive for COVID-19 via Twitter. However, he said that he was asymptomatic and was doing well. The announcement comes a day after missing from the Sunday news show he hosts alongside Victoria Rubadiri. He is currently in isolation and confirmed his family members are okay.

Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo also tested positive for the virus. Letoo was at the forefront of COVID-19 coverage before he contracted the virus. Letoo said the news was devastating as he did not have any symptoms when he decided to go to Nairobi Hospital and get tested. He added that getting into isolation as per the regulations by the health ministry has been the most difficult period of his recovery, yet.

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) TV host Bonnie Musambi on July 20 also revealed that he is recovering from the virus. In a statement, Musambi said he was diagnosed about three weeks ago but opted not to make it public. The KBC TV news anchor who also doubles up as a radio host said he was asymptomatic and isolated himself after the diagnosis. He said that he’s healed but would take another test later in the week.

By Davis Muli

Source-standardmedia.co.ke