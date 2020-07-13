Jalang’o warms fans hearts with lots of excitement and rib cracking jokes

Popular comedian and Radio show presenter began his first show alongside with Kamene in a great way on July 13th.

Kenyans had anticipated on the day that Jalang’o could step into KISS FM after he recently lost his job

Comedian Jalang’o warmed the hearts of the fans as he started his show with alot of excitement and rib cracking jokes as he has done before.

The Renown Radio presenter took the opportunity to thank all his well-wishers and fans who have stood by side and prayed for him during the tough moments.

Jalong’o started as an actor at Citizen Television at the Papa Shilandura program that is aired on TV every Thursday from 6:30pm to 7:00pm.

He then proceeded to work at Radio Maisha with Alex Mwakideu as Co-host where he rose to fame due to his prowess and ability to crack the ribs of the fans.

After various changes happened on Radio Maisha Jalong’o moved with Alex to Radio Milele where they captivated the air waves because of their outstanding ability and talent during the Milele Breakfast show.

However, after Jalong’o lost his job at Radio Milele Breakfast show he decided to take advantage of his many followers to start a celebrity reality show on his you-tube channel where he has hosted various celebraties and Politicians who include ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Gatundu South Mp Moses Kuria, Willy Paul and Andrew Kibe

