Kenyan David Ndii Ranked Second Most Influential Economist In Africa

Kenyan scholar and political strategist David Ndii has been ranked among top 100 most influential economists by a popular US website, Richtopia. Richtopia economists’ list focuses its ranking on an individual’s social media followers, engagement, overall news coverage and monthly name search on Google among other metrics.

In the influential list released on Saturday, July 25, and which was dominated by US scholars, Ndii scooped position 22 globally and second most influential economist in Africa after Dambisa Moyo of Gambia. Richtopia noted there were many other distinguished economists who did not make it on the list of because they did not have active social media accounts.

“There are thousands of credible economists who did not make this list because to qualify, economists must have a consistent digital presence,” said the research firm.

Ndii has distinguished himself as an astute economist thanks to his ability to breakdown complex financial and economic data into simple and easy-to-understand. He graduated with a First class degree in economics from Nairobi University in 1`988 and enrolled for a master’s degree the same year. He went for another master’s degree at the Oxford University where he graduated in 1994 and enrolled for a doctorate degree the same institution.

He has offered consultancy services across the globe and is one of the most revered scholars in matters economy. He has been a constant critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s economic decisions and plans and has severally written articles to offer guidance and viable options. His Twitter handle is often blazing with economic theories and hard-hitting comments on the government’s flaws.

