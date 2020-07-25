Kenyan David Ndii Ranked Second Most Influential Economist In Africa

NEWSEDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Kenyan David Ndii Ranked Second Most Influential Economist In Africa

Kenyan David Ndii Ranked Second Most Influential Economist In Africa
Kenyan scholar David Ndii

Kenyan scholar and political strategist David Ndii has been ranked among top 100 most influential economists by a popular US website, Richtopia. Richtopia economists’ list focuses its ranking on an individual’s social media followers, engagement, overall news coverage and monthly name search on Google among other metrics.

- Advertisement -

In the influential list released on Saturday, July 25, and which was dominated by US scholars, Ndii scooped position 22 globally and second most influential economist in Africa after Dambisa Moyo of Gambia. Richtopia noted there were many other distinguished economists who did not make it on the list of because they did not have active social media accounts.

“There are thousands of credible economists who did not make this list because to qualify, economists must have a consistent digital presence,” said the research firm.

Ndii has distinguished himself as an astute economist thanks to his ability to breakdown complex financial and economic data into simple and easy-to-understand. He graduated with a First class degree in economics from Nairobi University in 1`988 and enrolled for a master’s degree the same year. He went for another master’s degree at the Oxford University where he graduated in 1994 and enrolled for a doctorate degree the same institution.

He has offered consultancy services across the globe and is one of the most revered scholars in matters economy. He has been a constant critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s economic decisions and plans and has severally written articles to offer guidance and viable options. His Twitter handle is often blazing with economic theories and hard-hitting comments on the government’s flaws.

More Related Stories
NEWS

Coronavirus Pandemic: An open letter to Uhuru and African…

NEWS

Miguna and Ndii Face-Off Over Authenticity of Raila’s…

NEWS

Hilarious reactions after Ndii ‘tackles’…

NEWS

Do tribes matter, KOT ask after David Ndii…

Source: https://www.tuko.co.ke/

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: