Legendary Vitimbi Actor Mzee Kihara Is Dead

NEWSKENYAN NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Legendary Vitimbi Actor Mzee Kihara Is Dead

Legendary Vitimbi Actor Mzee Kihara Is Dead
Jungu Kuu actors from Lucy Wangui (Left), Gibson Mbugua (Centre) and Mary Khavere (Right) paid glowing tributes to fallen actor Mzee KiharaFACEBOOK

Legendary actor Mzee Kihara who featured in some of the most memorable shows on Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) passed on Thursday, July 23.

- Advertisement -

Family sources confirmed the news but did not disclose the cause of his demise.

Mzee Kihara was an actor in K24 TV‘s Jungu Kuu show alongside some of the industry’s veterans including Mary Khavere populary known as Mama Kayai on the famed Vitimbi Show, Lucy Wangui and Gibson Mbugua who starred as the judge and prosecutor respectively on the court room drama show Vioja Mahakamani.

Actor Mzee Kihara died on Thursday, July 24, 2020.
Actor Mzee Kihara died on Thursday, July 24, 2020.

Kenyans.co.ke reached out to some of his co-stars who described Mzee Kihara as a talented thespian who understood his craft.

More Related Stories
NEWS

Veteran Vioja Mahakamani and Vitimbi comedian Masaku is dead

KENYAN NEWS

WHY VETERAN VIOJA MAHAKAMANI ‘JUDGE’ IS UNHAPPY

KENYAN NEWS

PHOTO: Meet the Lovely Family of Vioja Mahakani’s Prosecutor

KENYAN NEWS

Why I bleached my face – Vitimbi’s actress Nyasuguta

“He used to guest star in Vitimbi while working at KBC. He was working in the licensing department and he would pop in while filming. He had a great presence on film and a very positive energy as well,” Mary Khavere (Mama Kayai) recalled.

She stated that it wasn’t until they worked on the Jungu Kuu show that they really got close and interacted more.

“It is a great loss and he will be missed, He had a good heart and also very funny and lively,” she noted.

Wangui recounted that she had known Mzee Kihara for over 20 years and was the clown on the set.

“On the set, he was a funny character, especially with his pronounced Kikuyu accent. He was always ready to make everybody laugh and that is why I will miss him,” she stated.

Jungu Kuu actors from Left Lucy Wangui, Gibson Mbugua and Mary Khavere.
Jungu Kuu actors from Left Lucy Wangui, Gibson Mbugua and Mary Khavere. FACEBOOK

On his part Gibson Mbugua disclosed that their friendship grew from their days in Vioja Mahakamani and acknoweldged his sense of creativity.

“I will miss him very much, his creativity especially. Our sons used to attend the same High School so we’d interact during parents’ day, ” he added.

Bahali Yake took to Facebook to convey his condolence message to the family of the deceased.

“We lost one of my colleagues on the great Jungu Kuu, a K24 programme Mr Kihara Mzee wa kofia. He was a really nice person and very kind. He loved buying us boiled eggs while on set. He was funny, we will miss you Gukaa. Condolences to family and friends,” he wrote.

Mzee Kihara featured in many local productions including Hullabaloo Estate on Maisha Magic East.

By MICHAEL MUSYOKA

Source-kenyans.co.ke

 

Legendary Vitimbi Actor Mzee Kihara Is Dead

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: