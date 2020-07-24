Legendary Vitimbi Actor Mzee Kihara Is Dead

Legendary actor Mzee Kihara who featured in some of the most memorable shows on Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) passed on Thursday, July 23.

Family sources confirmed the news but did not disclose the cause of his demise.

Mzee Kihara was an actor in K24 TV‘s Jungu Kuu show alongside some of the industry’s veterans including Mary Khavere populary known as Mama Kayai on the famed Vitimbi Show, Lucy Wangui and Gibson Mbugua who starred as the judge and prosecutor respectively on the court room drama show Vioja Mahakamani.

Kenyans.co.ke reached out to some of his co-stars who described Mzee Kihara as a talented thespian who understood his craft.

“He used to guest star in Vitimbi while working at KBC. He was working in the licensing department and he would pop in while filming. He had a great presence on film and a very positive energy as well,” Mary Khavere (Mama Kayai) recalled.

She stated that it wasn’t until they worked on the Jungu Kuu show that they really got close and interacted more.

“It is a great loss and he will be missed, He had a good heart and also very funny and lively,” she noted.

Wangui recounted that she had known Mzee Kihara for over 20 years and was the clown on the set.

“On the set, he was a funny character, especially with his pronounced Kikuyu accent. He was always ready to make everybody laugh and that is why I will miss him,” she stated.

On his part Gibson Mbugua disclosed that their friendship grew from their days in Vioja Mahakamani and acknoweldged his sense of creativity.

“I will miss him very much, his creativity especially. Our sons used to attend the same High School so we’d interact during parents’ day, ” he added.

Bahali Yake took to Facebook to convey his condolence message to the family of the deceased.

“We lost one of my colleagues on the great Jungu Kuu, a K24 programme Mr Kihara Mzee wa kofia. He was a really nice person and very kind. He loved buying us boiled eggs while on set. He was funny, we will miss you Gukaa. Condolences to family and friends,” he wrote.

Mzee Kihara featured in many local productions including Hullabaloo Estate on Maisha Magic East.

By MICHAEL MUSYOKA

Source-kenyans.co.ke

