Manoah Esipisu appointed chair of Commonwealth Secretariat

Manoah Esipisu appointed chair of Commonwealth SecretariatManoah Esipisu has been appointed as Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the Board of Governors of the Commonwealth Secretariat.

The Kenyan High Commissioner to the U.K. was elected by fellow Board members who represent 53 other Commonwealth member states.

“Kenya’s HC (High Commissioner) to the UK @MEsipisu has been appointed Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the Board of Governors at the 54-member @Commonwealthsec. Well done Ambassador Manoah Isipisu,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Twitter.

Espisu, who previously served as the Spokesperson for State House in Kenya, will serve in the new role for a period of two years.

During this period he will still continue to serve as Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

He takes over from Ellison Greenslade, QPM, Bahamas High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The Commonwealth Secretariat is the intergovernmental organisation that supports member countries to achieve the Commonwealth’s aims of development, democracy and peace.

The Executive Committee of the Board of Governors meets annually to consider Commonwealth Secretariat work plans and budgets.

Source-citizentv.co.ke

 

