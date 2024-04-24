Kenya’s Envoy Manoah Esipisu Honored as Diplomat of the Year

Kenya’s Envoy to the United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu has achieved a remarkable milestone by receiving the prestigious Diplomat of the Year award. Manoah was feted as the Diplomat of the Year from Africa for 2024 by The Diplomat London in an event held on April 23.

This notable recognition was a testament to his dedication, diplomacy, and outstanding achievements in representing Kenya on the global stage.

His exceptional ability to navigate complex international relations and foster fruitful partnerships has earned him widespread admiration and respect.

Esipisu expressed his appreciation for the honor and credited it to his sustained efforts in fostering strong relations between Kenya and other nations. He was quoted saying:

“Delighted and honoured to be awarded 2024 Diplomat of the Year from Africa at the glittering London Diplomatic Corps event hosted by the Diplomat London”

“The award underlined recognition of Kenya’s work building strong bilateral relations and leadership on global issues,” stated Esipisu.

As the official spokesperson for the Kenyan government, Esipisu displayed unparalleled excellence in effectively communicating the nation’s policies, values, and aspirations to the international community.

Through his diplomatic efforts, he did not only showcased Kenya’s rich culture and heritage but also promoted its economic potential and investment opportunities.

The award is not only a personal accomplishment for Esipisu but also a celebration of Kenya’s diplomacy and the country’s commitment to the global community.

It highlights the exceptional talent and capability within the Kenyan diplomatic corps.

The London Diplomat Awards are hosted yearly by the Diplomat Magazine, a leading foreign affairs publication from the diplomatic community.

His award was presented by Chester King of the International Hospitals Group at the event which was attended by members of the diplomatic community from across the globe.

Esipisu’s receipt of the Diplomat of the Year award reinforces Kenya’s position as a respected nation on the international stage.

His outstanding achievements serve as an inspiration to aspiring diplomats and a reminder of the importance of excellence in diplomatic service.

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

