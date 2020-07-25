PHOTOS: Memorial Service For Former Kibra MP Ken Okoth

PHOTOS: Memorial Service For Former Kibra MP Ken OkothThe family of the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth has held a memorial service to remember and celebrate his life one year after his death. The service that was attended by close family friends and relatives was held at Our Lady of Guadeloupe Church in Kibra.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) where the late Okoth was a member shared photos of the one-year anniversary service. “ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna today joined family, friends and relatives of the late Hon. Ken Okoth, for the memorial service to remember the departed legislator who until his death a year ago was MP for Kibra. The memorial service was held at the Our Lady of Guadaloupe Catholic Church in Kibra,”the Orange Party tweeted.

Kirinyaga woman rep Purity Ngirici said Kenya would forever preserve the late MP’s legacy in uplifting the lives of Kibra residents. “I join Kenyans in celebrating the first anniversary of the late Ken Okoth. This nation will always preserve his great legacy and if there’s a mantra mheshimiwa left behind is that there’s honour in serving Wanjiku,” she said.

Okoth lost the battle to colorectal cancer on July 26, 2019. The ODM politician revealed in March 2019 he had been diagnosed with cancer and flew to seek specialised treatment in France where he stayed for five months. He returned home in July 2019 and was spotted for the first time at a public education function in his Kibra constituency.

The late Ken Okoth served as Kibra MP from 2013 until his death on July 26, 2019. Photo: Ken Okoth. Source: Facebook

As an MP, Okoth proved beyond doubt he was passionate about education especially in slum areas having been born and raised in Kibra informal settlement. His body was cremated at Nairobi’s Kariokor crematorium on August 3, 2019, in a private event attended by family members and a few close allies. Okoth’s brother Imran was later elected Kibra MP on November 8, 2019, in a hotly contested by-election.

by  Japhet Ruto

Source- https://www.tuko.co.ke/

 

