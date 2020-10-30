Important things about voting: Voting matters and It has consequences

What do you think is the most important thing about voting? For those who think voting does not matter, let me be clear, it does. It has consequences.

What I share here below is an excerpt from my new book (How to Rise Above Racism: A Primer for Understanding the Broader Ramifications of Implicit Bias)

Voting

Let’s briefly discuss voting

My observations here are mostly related to the upcoming general election in America

Have you asked yourself why there are so many Republican lawsuits in states across the whole country trying to make it more difficult for people to vote? There are so many that it’s hard to keep track of them all.

According to Boston Globe Fast Forward newsletter, the efforts are being led by Trump himself, who has frequently criticized voting by mail and even admitted that when a lot of people vote, Republicans have a harder time winning elections.

What happens when we don’t vote?

I listened to a speaker on a podcast not long ago explaining what happens when we don’t vote.

Here is what I learned:

When you stay at home on voting day, you disqualify yourself. Remember, beloved, voting is not simply about which president will be in power for the next four years. When you fail to vote, you do not understand the judicial legacy for example (as I have described in my book) that a president leaves long after he is not in office. This vote in November is not about the next four years. It’s about the next forty to fifty years.

When you don’t vote, you don’t help determine the judge that sits on the bench.

Now for all people of color and our allies, it’s not enough to say, black lives matter, we have to do more than that. We have to vote. If you don’t vote, then black lives don’t matter to you. Don’t tell me you’re mad about racial injustices in America, if you don’t vote. How dare you not vote?

When we fail to vote, we dismiss ourselves. Voting is all we got. And it gives us a part of leveling the playing field of justice in the United States of America.

There are powerful people, even in democratic nations, who do not want you to vote. The reason why they do not want you to vote is because they are afraid that you will take their power away from them. They will go to great lengths to obstruct voting, disenfranchise voters, or deliberately confuse, mislead, and manipulate you to feel like your vote — and your voice, and your caring, and your conscience — amount to nothing.

The people in power who fear losing their power and the privileges that go with it are the ones who don’t want you to enact change through your vote. They have mistaken the political power they have been given as proof of their “better-ness” than you. They consider their power to be a part of their destiny; they think that the divine shines more brightly on them than on the rest of us.

They have forgotten that, with great power, comes great responsibility. And today, despite their efforts to stop you from voting, I am asking you to vote.

Those who understand that power is bestowed by the people are the ones who act, work for, and encourage the greatest representation possible – so that the greatest number of people can benefit.

As Dave Ursillo put it, when we speak of power in the scope of politics, we speak of the power to put people in cages; the power to deem who in our society is valuable or expendable. We speak of power that seeks to shatter families, power that stains the pages of history with blood and tears.

I implore you to vote, even if your political opinion is not the same as mine.

I am not encouraging you to vote for a specific candidate or party, even if I am personally very clear about who I am voting for. I believe in democracy, in one another, and our collective action.

Please, do not take your vote for granted. And do not surrender your power to those who use it wildly, dangerously, and irresponsibly. I am asking you to vote to show those in power – those lost few, especially those who fear and dread the loss of their power – that they are more feeble than they realize.

Vote, and make them know that they have broken the social contract they committed to when they took the positions they occupy as public servants.

Vote, and make them know that their power is indebted to us, the public, after all.

As you vote, please help your neighbor, grandparents, parents, cousins, kids, and friends understand the importance of voting — and educate them on how to vote.

Voting allows you to do what only you can do America!

It is important to point out that I don't expect consensus on the issues I raise in this book, or on any of the other major issues we are all confronting right now as a nation. I don't expect consensus on every perception, position, or solutions that I suggest. However, in spite of our different perspectives, I hope we can all agree that it's time to ask very hard questions, look deep inside ourselves and attempt to figure out not only how we got where we are, but also why we allowed ourselves to get this far. And then reason together what we all must do to get ourselves unstuck.

My career path has given me unique experiences that make it possible for me to share and present ideas on this subject with a style that is second to none.

Thank you for your support!

You will LOVE this book!

It’s definitely my best work

Cheers to 2021!

-Joe

As a life skill coach, counselor, and a licensed chaplain, Joe’s mission is to help others become conscious of their entrapment and empower them so they can find freedom and joy in life. He is passionate about helping people cope and grow through their experiences in life-changing circumstances.

Joe can be reached at: [email protected]

Joe K. Mungai, MSW, LMSW

Ph. 319-325-3225 | Fax: 1 (319) 338-1717

www.speakoutspeakup.life

www.languagecenterinstitute.com

www.center4familyservices.com

Mailing address:

Postal office Box 5204 Coralville IA 52241

