Justice At Last: Quack doctor Mugo wa Wairimu jailed for 3 years

Court has sentenced James Mugo Ndichu alias Mugo wa Wairimu to 3 years in prison for operating unlicensed medical facilities.

Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Nanzushi also ordered that Mugo (pictured) pay a fine of Sh1.4 million for unlawfully practising medicine.

Mugo was first arrested and charged in 2015 with rape and illegally administering unknown drugs.

In addition, he was charged with operating an illegal clinic in Githurai 44, Kiambu.

According to the prosecutor, on November 1, 2014, at Prestige Healthcare Clinic in Nairobi, Mugo raped a woman after giving her four tablets of an unknown drug.

Three years after his first charge, the controversial doctor was at it again. This time, he announced his return in a Facebook post dated October 14, 2018, saying: “The Quack Doctor” is back with a bang”.Mugo was still operating without official documents.

The Standard reported that he came back with a new name, new phone numbers and a new clinic, Millan Medical Centre in Kayole, Nairobi.

In 2018, he was again arrested by Flying Squad officers in Gachie, Kiambu County after being on the run for two weeks.

At the time of his capture, police said that he was hiding in a house belonging to his cousin.

He went into hiding after learning that two of his workers Victor Kamunya, alias Doctor Victor, and Risper Ouma had been arrested following a complaint by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDU) that they had been operating an illegal clinic.

The two were, however, released on Sh200,000 cash bail or a bond of Sh500,000.

Magistrate Martha Mutuku said the prosecution failed to produce enough reason to continue holding the two.

“There are no compelling reason or basis for denying the accused bail, the prosecution failed to prove that the accused are a flight risk,” the magistrate ruled.

By BETTY NJERU

Source-https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/

