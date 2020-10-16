Kenyan man Daniel Mwangi Missing in Lawrence Massachusetts

KENYA DIASPORA NEWSNEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Kenyan man Daniel Mwangi Missing in Lawrence Massachusetts

Kenyan man Daniel Mwangi Missing in Lawrence MassachusettsA Kenyan man Daniel Mwangi who is popularly known as Danny is  reported to be missing in Lawrence Massachusetts.

Police have been searching for the 31-year-old Daniel Mwangi who is a resident of Lawrence Massachusetts

- Advertisement -

Anybody with information of Daniels’s whereabout is requested to contact: Joseph #617 256 9043, Diana #781 475 7420, Pastor Karanja #617 784 5729 or call the Police Department near you.

Here below is a video by SAMRACK showing Daniel doing a poem “The Jungle”

 

More Related Stories
NEWS

Kenyan woman Catherine Gittao dies at her place of work in…

NEWS

Death Announcement For Grace Wairimu Kihiko Of Dracut…

NEWS

VIDEO: Kenyan Mother Arrested And Incarcerated in…

NEWS

Kenyan Man Conrad Mwoshi Natse found dead in…

There have been other cases of Kenyans missing in Massachusetts, in May 2014, a Kenyan woman  Jennifer Mbugua of (Fall River) Massachusetts was reported missing. By Aug 7, 2014, she was still missing according to the video below by Anthony Thuothuo,

Missing Kenyan girl’s car was discovered abandoned

 

Search continues for missing Kenyan woman who lived in Fall River

 

 

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: