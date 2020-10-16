Kenyan man Daniel Mwangi Missing in Lawrence Massachusetts
A Kenyan man Daniel Mwangi who is popularly known as Danny is reported to be missing in Lawrence Massachusetts.
Police have been searching for the 31-year-old Daniel Mwangi who is a resident of Lawrence Massachusetts
Anybody with information of Daniels’s whereabout is requested to contact: Joseph #617 256 9043, Diana #781 475 7420, Pastor Karanja #617 784 5729 or call the Police Department near you.
Here below is a video by SAMRACK showing Daniel doing a poem “The Jungle”
There have been other cases of Kenyans missing in Massachusetts, in May 2014, a Kenyan woman Jennifer Mbugua of (Fall River) Massachusetts was reported missing. By Aug 7, 2014, she was still missing according to the video below by Anthony Thuothuo,
