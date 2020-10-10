Optiven Firmly Committed to Going Green to protect the environment

Optiven Firmly Committed to Going Green to protect the environment



Going Green is all about more environmentally friendly & ecologically responsible decisions and lifestyles, which ultimately helps to protect our environment and sustain its natural resources for our current and future generations.

Going Green also helps us to save on energy as we increase the value of our properties.

As we celebrate this year’s Customer Service Week, we request you to catch up with us on FB Live this Friday, at Victory Gardens Kitengela as we engage on this topic plus related concepts such as the benefits of water recycling and how we can tap into solar energy.

We will be live on location at some awesome green spaces set aside at Victory Gardens, a top gated community in Nairobi Metropolis.

