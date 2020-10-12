Photos: Francis Atwoli’s lavish graduation party for daughter Maria Atwoli

NEWSEDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Photos: Francis Atwoli’s lavish graduation party for daughter Maria Atwoli

Photos: Francis Atwoli's lavish graduation party for daughter Maria Atwoli
Francis Atwoli , daughter Maria Atwoli and wife Mary Kilobi.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli  over the weekend held an exquisite party for his daughter Maria Atwoli upon graduating with a degree in law.

- Advertisement -

Moments from the lavish party were documented through videos and photos that were later shared on social media by Atwoli’s wife Mary Kilobi.

“Congratulations Wakili Maria❤👩‍🎓” reads a caption on Photos shared by Mary Kilobi Atwoli.

Maria Atwoli. Francis Atwoli throws lavish party for daughter as she graduates with Law degree (Photos)

Taking to Twitter, Atwoli also put up two photo accompanied with a congratulatory message to daughter Maria, stating that he is very proud her.

“Congratulations my daughter @atwolimaria on your graduation as a lawyer. Always proud of you” tweeted Atwoli.

The tweet ignited lots of positive vibrations from tweeps who wished Maria well in her career, as a lawyer.

Over the years Atwoli has proved to be a big spender, judging from his lifestyle and the treatment he accords his family members when they achieve a new milestone in their life.

 

Francis Atwoli , daughter Maria Atwoli and wife Mary Kilobi. .Francis Atwoli throws lavish party for daughter as she graduates with Law degree (Photos)

In January, Atwoli also held a graduation party for his wife, Mary Kilobi, at their Iladamat home in Kajiado County.

The news anchor graduated from the University of Nairobi with a masters in international studies towards the end of 2019.

“I graduated in absentia from the university because I had visited the UK at the time, but held the party in January,” said Kilobi.

Francis Atwoli throws lavish party for daughter as she graduates with Law degree (Photos)
Francis Atwoli throws lavish party for daughter as she graduates with Law degree (Photos)

dennisagala “Congratulations katibu’s daughter”

clemence_mujawayesu “Congratulations 🎉🎉Halafu mmependeza.That outfit is beautiful”

By DENNIS MILIMO

Source-https://www.pulselive.co.ke/

More Related Stories
NEWS

VIDEO: KTN’s Mary Kilobi and Francis Atwoli Celebrate…

NEWS

Wetang’ula blames Atwoli for coup that dethroned him from…

NEWS

VIDEO: Francis Atwoli says Kenyans will regret if they elect…

NEWS

PHOTOS: Francis Atwoli’s Daughter Who Became CEO at 17

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: