VIDEO: Diana Marua emotional as she reveals being a side chick

Gospel singer Kevin Bahati’s wife, Diana Marua, has revealed that she used to date several men to get their money.

Having been brought up in a poor family, Marua said she hated poverty and that that is what led her to date several men who would cater for her good life then.

- Advertisement -

“My life has not been rosy and I have done some things that I am not proud to say but it was part of my life and in the past,” she said.

“I used to date guys for money at some point in my life because I lacked my whole life to some point all I wanted was to live well.

“I dated guys for money, I had someone who would pay my rent, another would do the shopping, another one would cater for my wardrobe.”

In the latest video on her YouTube channel, Marua further confessed that she was once a side-chick to a married man.

“Once you are a side chick, there are dating rules; you can’t call him past these hours, you can’t call him on Father’s Day, over the weekend, on his wife’s birthday. And during the wife’s birthday, he would take her around the world and that made me feel bad. Sometimes I would feel I am not pretty enough to get a man of my own. Other times I felt good because I was always on road trips and you are getting money,” she added.

Even with all that, she said, she would still ask herself if that was the kind of life she wanted to live.

“I used to ask myself if I get married will I be comfortable with my husband having a side chick? I was very cautious about this,” Marua said.

Mrs Bahati further added that in the duration she dated men for money, she never managed to save a cent .

“Hii pesa ya haraka, let me tell you, you don’t think of saving. You don’t think of investing because money is coming from all direction at all times. My money was spent on buying clothes, shoes and just revamp my house,” Marua narrated.

She added, “These things don’t work, it’s just for a season. At some point, he will eventually dump you. At the end of the day, he doesn’t have anything to lose, it’s you. I found myself in such situations a couple of times. One day I told God that I’m not proud of my life, I am not proud of what I’m doing but give me a man who is going to appreciate and love me.”

Marau, who celebrated her 5th anniversary with Bahati, said it was the same day he prayed to God that Bahati, as fate would have it, came her way.

However, Bahati did not initially call her for courtship but to have her feature in his upcoming music video. The rest, as they say, is history.

By Keshi Ndirangu

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/

VIDEO: Diana Marua emotional as she reveals being a side chick