VIDEO: Mzungu sharing experience of living in Kenya-Tours, Food and road trip

As many Kenyans scramble to get out of Kenya to go abroad, there are many people from all over the world who are scrambling to go to Kenya and many want to live there. Christie-Lee is one of those who have gone to Kenya and enjoy living there. Enjoy here message and videos:

For several years I have had the desire to create a “documentary” of our day-to-day life – not only living abroad but living and raising our daughter in a developing country. I will be aiming to upload a daily vlog every single day showing our highs and lows, home life and travel life. So make sure to subscribe, give us a thumbs up if you enjoyed and hit the notification bell to stay up to date with our content!

DAILY LIVING ABROAD | KENYA | BIRTHDAY VLOG, SAFARIS & FOOD

DAILY LIVING ABROAD | KENYA | TRAVELLING BACK TO THE COUNTRY, LION KING & SUNSETS

DAILY LIVING ABROAD | KENYA | PRIVATE POOL!

DAILY LIVING ABROAD | KENYA | FOOD SHOP, HOW TO BREED LOVEBIRDS & A KENYAN DINNER

What to Expect as an Expat in Nairobi, Kenya (2020) | ExpatsEverywhere

Video by Expats Everywhere