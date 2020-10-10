VIDEO: Surprise as Ruto Arrives at State House For National Prayers Day

Today President Kenyatta led the Country in National Prayer Day held at State House, Nairobi. The Head of state had announced a Three day Prayers in effort to seek Divine intervention amid global Pandemic.

Kenyans Today were amazed as Deputy president William Ruto arrived at State House ahead of National Prayers day. The second in command had Snubbed Covid19 conference raising eyebrows.

Dp Ruto who has been a Critic of His own Government has experienced tough time especially on his Fundraising events after NSAC banned Political Gatherings unless under permission

There has been ongoing rift in the Ruling party especially between those supporting Dp Ruto and those uhuru Kenyatta. KoT Detectives spotted Mana Ngina wearing two Masks ahead of the Prayers.

Kenyans took the time to Congratulate Dp Ruto for Taking the bold Step to unite with other leaders in marking Huduma Day and National Prayers Day. His humility and Humbleness has always amazed Kenyans as he seeks to be the Fifth President of Kenya

LIVE; NATIONAL PRAYERS DAY AT STATE HOUSE NAIROBI, UHURU AND DP RUTO IN ATTENDANCE

Here are some of the reactions

