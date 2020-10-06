VIDEO: Top 10 Richest People In Kenya and their current net worth

VIDEO: Top 10 Richest People In Kenya and their current net worth

We bring you the list of top 10 richest people in Kenya. This list will only have Kenyan Billionaires, who attain a certain threshold.

Well, according to the Cambridge Dictionary, a rich person is someone who has a lot of money or valuable possessions.

- Advertisement -

Kenya is the largest economy in East Africa, with a GDP of US$70.539 billion (Source: World Fact Book) and has some rich people.

In a report by Knight Frank released in March 2020, Kenya has 42 ultra-high net worth individuals, worth over US$30 million each, which is equivalent to KSh3.07 billion.

The country has been ranked fourth in the Knight Frank’s Wealth Report list of the African States” ultra-rich.

Source-Lifestyle Range

Top 10 Richest People In Kenya and their current net worth