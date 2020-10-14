What Sonko Could Not Do Badi Is Doing With High-Tech Cleaning Machine

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services has deployed high-tech machines to fumigate and clean the city.

The special purpose vehicles known as a road sweepers have been spotted along Koinange Street, Kenyatta Avenue and Moi Avenue on most evenings.

NMS has two such vehicles which it uses to keep the city clean. The vehicles were recently repaired and handed over to NMS after being grounded for more than eight years.

The sweeper features a wide sweep belly brush which spans the width of the vehicle to clean heavy mud/dirt off the road.

It is also equipped with a wire side brush that digs into the kerb to keep the road’s edge clean.

The sweeper’s 2 extra front poly brushes can be used for litter collection.

The cleaning solvents are sprayed using a front-mounted high-pressure water bar and a rear-mounted jet.

The pressure is powerful enough to blast off any heavy mud or dirt and also clean down the same machine after use.

NMS has escalated the fumigation exercise following the recent increase in number of Covid-19 cases.

Nairobi accounts for 50% of the confirmed cases in the country which registered 604 new cases on Wednesday, October 14.

The NMS will also conduct mass testing across all 17 sub-counties on October 17 and October 18.

Prior to the deployment of the high-tech machines, the KDF was using small cattle dip pumps as well as larger ones mounted on trucks and land cruiser pick ups.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko also commissioned Sonko Rescue Team to fumigate the city using water bowsers and steam fumigating machines.

However, friction between the governor and NMS Director General Mohamed Badi frustrated Sonko out of the fumigation exercise. It was alleged that members of Sonko Rescue Team were arrested and sanitation booths they had set up destroyed.

