Beautiful young lady hawking bananas impress Kenyans-Beauty with dignity

By Diaspora Messenger
Beautiful young lady hawking bananas impress Kenyans-Beauty with dignity

Beautiful young lady hawking bananas impress Kenyans-Beauty with dignityA Beautiful young lady has impressed many Kenyans for what she does to earn an honest living.  Everybody is now  talking about this beautiful and respectful lady and the photo is trending on social media.

When Photos of the beautiful lady  emerged on social media, one interesting thing was that she is not ashamed of her job that involves hawking ripe bananas on the streets.

This is a contradiction considering what happens with many beautiful ladies who decide to use their beauty to hawk flesh around city clubs.

For this well educated and curvaceous young lady, she decided to chart her own ways and she is not ashamed of what she is doing as along as she preserves her dignity.

A few women can do what she is doing and from this photo is now true that we still have a few good women who can make good wife material. Here is another photo of another dignified lady not ashamed to do what is necessary to earn an honest living.

By Khayeka

Source-https://ke.opera.news/

